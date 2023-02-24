Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $32.68 Million Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $32,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in AZZ by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AZZ by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. 15,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,641. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

