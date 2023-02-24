Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $36,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.34. 2,331,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,896. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.59.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.