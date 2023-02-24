Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 10,823 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dover worth $30,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dover by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after acquiring an additional 78,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Dover Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.63. 84,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.