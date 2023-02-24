Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 34,253 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,253 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Roper Technologies worth $87,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded down $4.67 on Friday, hitting $426.37. 89,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

