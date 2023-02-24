Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,957 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.11% of Illinois Tool Works worth $61,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

ITW traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $231.12. The company had a trading volume of 128,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

