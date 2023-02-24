Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,667,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.72.

JPM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,294. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $150.13. The stock has a market cap of $412.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average is $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

