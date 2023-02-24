Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. 459,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

About Select Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.