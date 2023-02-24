Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Trading Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEMGet Rating) shares were down 6.8% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 383,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 405,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Select Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Select Medical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Select Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.