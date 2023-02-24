Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Trading Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 383,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 405,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Select Medical Trading Down 7.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Select Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Select Medical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Select Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

