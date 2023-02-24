Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Shares Down 18.2%

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Rating) was down 18.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 115,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 22,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Select Sands Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$3.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.28.
Select Sands Company Profile
Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.
Further Reading
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.