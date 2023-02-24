SelfKey Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $61.70 million and approximately $59.53 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 145.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

