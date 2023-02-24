Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Shares Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) by 143.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663,415 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 263.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,628,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,905 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 110.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 745,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,401,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 36.3% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 497,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 132,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LGST stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.14. 8,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,186. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.