Serge Saxonov Sells 1,941 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,438,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

10x Genomics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,678. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

