Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Purchases A$256,129.64 in Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Rating) insider Alfred Moufarrige bought 75,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.38 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$256,129.64 ($176,641.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services. The company also provides co-working and meeting room services.

