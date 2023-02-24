SG3 Management LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

SG3 Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.83. 20,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,631. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13.

