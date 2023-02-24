Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Innovative International Acquisition worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative International Acquisition by 147.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOAC remained flat at $10.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,715. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.