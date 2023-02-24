Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $13.92 Million Investment in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 17.71% of GSR II Meteora Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,925,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 81.4% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 190,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 315.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GSRM remained flat at $10.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,080. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

