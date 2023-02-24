Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 672,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 4.51% of Evergreen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,900,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth $4,741,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,455,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Evergreen during the second quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of EVGR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Evergreen Co. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Evergreen Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

