Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.51. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 502,721 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$194.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

