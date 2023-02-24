Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lifted by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Shopify by 13.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 8,003,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,343,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify Company Profile

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

