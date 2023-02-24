SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.04 and last traded at C$7.06. Approximately 262,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 376,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.27.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.86.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.