SingularityNET Hits Market Capitalization of $507.60 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $507.60 million and $287.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00043155 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022621 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00217763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,119.35 or 0.99992531 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002746 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.39994455 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $100,757,534.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

