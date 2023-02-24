Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Shares Up 2.5%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 4,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 1,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's products include oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Anyue capsules, and Leweixin injections; cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Kaina and Anrixin tablets; hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; orthopedic medicines consisting of Gaisanchun capsules, Yigu injections, and Taiyan tablets; respiratory system medicines; parenteral nutritious medicines comprising Xinhaineng and Fenghaina injections; and other medicines, including Tuotuo tablets, Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections.

