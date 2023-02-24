Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sleep Number also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25 to $2.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SNBR. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Sleep Number stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. 205,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $843.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $5,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $5,872,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $2,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 601.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

