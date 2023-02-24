Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $866.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.91. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

