Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25 to $2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$2.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 178,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,079. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $838.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

