Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.27

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.12. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 7,060 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

