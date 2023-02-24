Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.27

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.12. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 7,060 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Socket Mobile Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile
About Socket Mobile
Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Socket Mobile (SCKT)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.