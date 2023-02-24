Socorro Asset Management LP Buys 578 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for approximately 4.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,298. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

