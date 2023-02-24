Socorro Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Socorro Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,949 shares during the period. AES makes up about 3.0% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in AES were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AES by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 283,375 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AES by 60.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AES by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 709,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,264. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

AES Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Insider Transactions at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.