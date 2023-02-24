SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Trading 0.4% Higher

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.90. 14,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 12,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
SoFi Next 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.
