SOMESING Market Capitalization Tops $61.82 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $61.82 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,736,476,983 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

