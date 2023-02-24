Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

