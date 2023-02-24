Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 4.3%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 16,236,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 23,218,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWN. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.