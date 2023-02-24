Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 4.3%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 16,236,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 23,218,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on SWN. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.
Southwestern Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
See Also
