SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut SP Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

SP Plus Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 49,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SP Plus has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $691.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

