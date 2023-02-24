Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

LOV stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,931,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,701 shares of company stock worth $171,513. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spark Networks Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

