Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Trading Down 0.7 %
LOV stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,931,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,701 shares of company stock worth $171,513. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.