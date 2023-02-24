SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 120,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 255,405 shares.The stock last traded at $26.27 and had previously closed at $26.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,398,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SpartanNash by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 18.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 190,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

