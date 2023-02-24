SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

GLD traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,423. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.50 and its 200-day moving average is $164.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.