SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 661,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 315,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 178.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 299,583 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 791,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 227,479 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 158,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,561,000.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $39.58.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

