Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.55

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPMYY. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.67) to GBX 204 ($2.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

