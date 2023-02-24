Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Spok has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $178.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPOK. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,137 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Spok in the first quarter worth $996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spok by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spok by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Spok by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Spok by 32.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

See Also

