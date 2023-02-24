SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) PT Raised to $82.00 at Oppenheimer

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
SPX Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $71.58. 68,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $78.30.
Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPX Technologies Company Profile
SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPX Technologies (SPXC)
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.