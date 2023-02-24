SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) PT Raised to $82.00 at Oppenheimer

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $71.58. 68,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

