SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,094. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.