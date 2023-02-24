Standard Family Office LLC Invests $29,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning Price Performance

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.