Standard Family Office LLC Invests $39,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $75,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.1 %

Lam Research stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $574.79.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

