Stantec Inc. (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 17th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Stantec Stock Up 0.2 %

STN traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$77.80. The company had a trading volume of 79,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$53.12 and a 12 month high of C$83.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.70. The company has a market cap of C$8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.67.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.