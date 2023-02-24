Starname (IOV) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $476,622.76

Starname (IOV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $476,622.76 and $674.73 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname Profile

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

