Steem One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.55 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Steem has a market cap of $103.21 million and approximately $16.55 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,080.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00396032 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014652 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00091108 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.75 or 0.00653552 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00571040 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00178225 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,729,374 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
