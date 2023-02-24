Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $108.64 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $108.64 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,913.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00393175 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014127 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00091702 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00643207 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00573086 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00179653 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,709,594 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
