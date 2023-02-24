Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Steem has a total market cap of $104.68 million and $19.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,189.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.79 or 0.00395819 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014575 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00091475 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00652280 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00572551 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00178092 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,749,201 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
