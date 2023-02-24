Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $39.10. 5,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

