Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Steven Madden has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.
Steven Madden Price Performance
Shares of SHOO stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $45.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 67.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 20.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 49.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steven Madden by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 9.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.