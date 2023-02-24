Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Steven Madden has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $45.04.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.37%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 67.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 20.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 49.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steven Madden by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 9.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

